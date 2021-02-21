Big decisions to come in Tauranga City Council's first meeting without elected members

What a Tauranga City Council meeting used to look like in 2020. Photo / File

Tauranga City Council's first public meeting without any elected members will be held today.

The meeting will be unusual in the absence of a mayor and councillors, with Government-appointed commissioners taking their place. It will be the first meeting of its kind in Tauranga in living memory.

And the new commissioners already have a heavy decision to make - whether to commit a statutory breach by delaying the council's 2021-2031 Long-term Plan (LTP).

The council meeting will involve commission chairwoman Anne Tolley, commissioner Shadrach Rolleston, commissioner Stephen Selwood, and commissioner Bill Wasley. These four will effectively act in the role of the previous elected member team by discussing and making decisions on key issues facing the council and the city.

As part of this, the commissioners will be expected to make a decision today on the future of the council's Long-term Plan.

In the agenda for today's meeting, Josh Logan, team leader of corporate planning, said staff had previously advised elected members that the original Long-term Plan timelines were about three months behind what they would usually be, due to the impacts of Covid-19.

"While significant progress has been made to put council in a position to deliver the LTP in a timely manner, it is still a very time pressured project."

Logan said the decision to appoint a commission had meant "it will be extremely difficult to meet the statutory timeframe of adoption" by June 30, 2021.

The commissioners will now be expected to decide on one of two options: Adopting a Long-term Plan on time within "very tight" time constraints; or late adoption that would be a statutory breach and potentially delay rates invoicing but would allow for more time to prepare.

Logan said that while not meeting the June 30 timeframe was a statutory breach, it arose due to "extenuating circumstances".

Other than being a technical breach and likely being mentioned in the auditor's report, there were no adverse legal implications.

The issue was considered to be of high significance because "it affects all residents, ratepayers and businesses in, and visitors to, the city".

It also involves the council's allocation decisions and rating decisions for the next three years.

Additionally, council staff will update the commissioners on its community services, transport projects, the Waiāri Water Supply Scheme and plan changes to the Tauranga City Plan.

Among the first items of their agenda is to consider removing existing standing committees such as the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee; Policy Committee; Projects, Services and Operations Committee; Urban Form and Transport Committee; Regulatory Committee; and the Chief Executive's Performance Committee.

The commissioners will also consider reinstating other committees such as the Tangata Whenua/Tauranga City Council Committee; City Plan Hearings Committee; and Wastewater Management Review Committee by confirming existing members except for elected members.

The commissioners will also appoint their individual members on behalf of the council to other committees or groups.

In December, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta chose to appoint the commission, and discharge the city's elected members, after an independent report that found significant governance issues in the council.

Mahuta said in a statement this month that the commission was "necessary to put Tauranga in a stronger position for the future".