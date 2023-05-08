Thomas Lofke plays harp at Kauaeranga Hall.

Islands in the North Atlantic, like Tory Island, the Irish island of legend and myth, the Hebrides in the Northwest of Scotland, and the Shetlands, are the places where Berlin-based harpist and photographer Thomas Loefke spends a considerable amount of time every year composing music.

On Sunday, June 11, Thomas will be entertaining his audience with a harp concert, accompanied by a slideshow of some of his dramatic photos - coastal landscapes, the wide open space of the Atlantic Ocean, and the rich wildlife of the North Atlantic.

Thomas’ music gives expression to the sounds of the Celtic Middle Ages, the lively dances of Irish folk music, along with his own original compositions.

Thomas learnt his trade in Dublin from Ireland’s leading harp players - Máire Ní Cháthasaigh, Helen Davies, Jeanette Harbison and Áine Ní Dhúill. Since 1984 he has been playing professionally and has won several international prizes.

“People are listening to quiet haunting music again,” says Thomas. “It’s amazing how the sound of the harp takes the speed out of everyday life and brings you back to a sort of tingling slowness.”

The Details

What: Thomas Loefke presented by Kauaeranga Music

When: Sunday, June 11, 2.30pm (afternoon concert, indoors)

Where: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

Tickets: Door sales $25

Pre-paid $22 text: 021912993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com

or Lotus Realm 714 Pollen St, Thames

For further information contact Peter Revell on 021-912-993 or kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com