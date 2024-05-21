Voyager 2023 media awards
Echo Walking Festival: Outdoor enthusiasts submit their favourite pics

First place goes to Alan Campbell with his photo of the Kirikiri Battery Tramp in Thames.

The Echo Walking Festival Photo Competition results are in.

The photo competition is the final leg of the festival - where enthusiastic walkers get the opportunity to show off photos of their adventures.

The idea is to showcase and appreciate the landscapes captured by walkers during the 29 guided walks across the region.

More than 100 amateur photographers submitted their snaps.

The winners are Alan Campbell (first place, $100), Elyse Torkler (second, $50) and Kylie Watkins ($50) won the people’s choice.

Orokawa Trig walk photo by Elyse Torckler wins second place.
Kylie Watkins' photo taken at Lindermann Loop Track in Katikati takes the people's choice.
