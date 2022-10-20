Beach Hop organiser Graeme "Noddy" Watts has his hands full with two events in four months Photo / Alison Smith

The public is primed for a double dose of Repco Beach Hop this summer, the annual classic car and celebration of the zeitgeist of the 50s and 60s event is the biggest in the country and will be held twice in the space of four months after the Covid-19 protection framework caused the cancellation of last year's event.



The first event runs from Wednesday, November 23, to Sunday, November 27, at Williamson Park, Ocean Rd, in Whangamata, and the second on March 24-26. HC Post caught up with organiser Graeme "Noddy" Watts, who said November's event is keeping him " busy! Very, very busy - It's been 18 months since Repco Beach Hop 21 due to the postponement of the event originally scheduled for March. There has been a huge amount of work behind the scenes to manage the vehicle entries."

Putting on two large events with a short turnaround time is not without its challenges, but Watts was positive about getting over the line with a minimum of fuss, "The first one is the hardest - the second [event] will be a breeze as the plans are still fresh. We did this same thing in 2020-21 with no problem."

A full schedule is planned, starting with a warmup event party in Waihi on Wednesday, November 23, before returning to Thames for the second time on Thursday, November 24 for the Repco Power Cruise. The Castrol Edge Thundercruise to Onemana Beach follows on Friday, before the main event in Whangamata on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th for the Classic Cover Nostalgia Fair. Watts said this year's shows will have many new performers, and Thames will benefit from an improved traffic management plan.

"There are many events each day and night so we encourage people to buy a $5 Festival Programme from around Whangamata which will also give them a chance to win a 1968 Ford F100 pickup truck, $10,000 cash or a brand-new Harley-Davidson," said Watts.

As with any large-scale event, Watts said it is important for attendees to remain safe and alert while enjoying the show. With an overload of the senses from "the colours, noise, fumes and vibrations from the cars and world-class music", he recommends downloading the emergency app on the phone and being prepared. "Also, be patient with heavy traffic. Buy a programme so you don't miss out on all the action!"

When asked what first-timers should expect from Repco Beach Hop 23, Watts put it simply: "Lots of smiles!"