Baywide rugby: Race on for last spot in top eight

With two matches left in round one, the first five clubs are locked in for round two of the Farmlands Baywide Premier Mens One competition.

Te Puna, Tauranga Sports, Te Puke Sports, Greerton Marist and Rangiuru are definitely through to the top eight for round two.



Whakarewarewa and Mount Maunganui Sports sit in sixth equal, both with interesting match-ups left to secure at least one more win and guarantee a top eight place.



Whakarewarewa travel across town to tackle eighth-placed Ngongotahā at Ngongotaha Domain who will be desperate for the win before rounding out the first round with what could be a crucial match when they host Mount Maunganui Sports at Puarenga Park.



The Marlins on the other hand have a tough road home. They host cross-town rivals Tauranga Sports next week before heading to Puarenga Park to take on Whakarewarewa.



Sitting on eighth equal are two Central Bay clubs, Ngongotahā and Marist St Michaels. With Marist St Michaels having a bye next week, their last-round encounter against Ngongotahā looks to be an absolute cracker.



At the bottom of the table, Arataki look destined to head down to Premier Mens Two having failed to secure a win so far, and with a bye last round have no way of securing any more than four competition points.

Their bottom-of-the-table clash next week with fellow cellar dwellers Rangataua at Ariki Park Maungatapu will be for pride and form heading into round two.



In Farmlands Baywide Division One grade, the top five clubs looking to head up to join Arataki, Rangataua and either Marist St Michaels or Ngongotahā in the Premier Mens Two round are Opotiki Sports, Rotoiti Sports, Kahukura, Judea and Waikite.

On paper, Te Teko have a mathematical chance as well, however, the best they could do is finish on equal 20 points with Waikite.

However, Waikite's comprehensive 36-8 win over Te Teko way back in round one means Waikite would go up on the "who beat who" rule.



In Senior Local news, the Eastern Bay competition will split into a top half and bottom half for their round-two matches and the Western Bay competition looks like they will simply repeat round one with a reverse home and away split.



In the newly formed Baywide Colts competition it looks like the final for the Challenge Shield on Friday, June 18, will be contested between Greerton Marist U21 and Kahukura U85kgs. In its inaugural season since 2013, three teams participated in the revitalised colts competition, with the other being Pāpāmoa.



