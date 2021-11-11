Almost 7500 doses have been administered to Pacific people in the district. Photo / George Novak

The Bay of Plenty's Pasifika community has reached the 90 per cent fully vaccinated milestone.

Ninety-one per cent of Pacific peoples residing in the district are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with more than 95 per cent receiving their first dose.

Bay of Plenty DHB chief executive officer Pete Chandler said the achievement was due to the "tireless work" of Bay Pacific health providers to protect families.

He thanked AvaNiu Pasifika and Pacific Island Community Tauranga Trust.

AvaNiu Pasifika's managing director and clinical & community services lead Sameli Tongalea said: "We trusted that our families would do the right thing for themselves and their community.

"Huge credit to the 'pule' of those families who supported our team and worked with us."

The Government will implement the new traffic light system once the target of 90 per cent of residents being fully vaccinated is reached in all district health boards.

Bay of Plenty DHB chairwoman Sharon Shea said reaching the 90 per cent mark will offer the community "the freedom to get back to doing the things that are important to us".

"The mahi of our Pasifika providers protects our community and brings us together – to visit whānau, to enjoy Christmas, to travel, and to live without worry or fear."

‌

More than 180,000 residents in the district have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with nearly 155,000 residents fully vaccinated.

And more than 55,000 doses have been given to Māori residents in the district.