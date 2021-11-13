Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Bay of Plenty council prepares for Auckland border lift by making vaccines mandatory

Kiri Gillespie
4 mins to read
The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is consulting on mandating vaccinations for all essential and customer-facing roles in a call to better protect the community from Covid-19.

Council chief executive John Holyoake accepted job losses

