Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Vaccine mandate deadline near but some BOPDHB staff not jabbed

Megan Wilson
By
4 mins to read
The Covid-19 ward at Tauranga Hospital. Photo / George Novak

The Covid-19 ward at Tauranga Hospital. Photo / George Novak

Four per cent of the Bay of Plenty District Health Board's staff have not yet been vaccinated a few days out from the no-jab-no-job deadline.

This would equate to about 161 people, based on DHB

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.