Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty's economic confidence drops in December

5 minutes to read
Fancy That store owner Bill Campbell said the CBD is struggling. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fancy That store owner Bill Campbell said the CBD is struggling. Photo / Andrew Warner

Bay of Plenty Times
By Talia Parker

The looming threat of Omicron is behind a "good chunk" of a drop in the Bay of Plenty's economic confidence, a new report says.

Westpac's Regional Economic Confidence latest report showed confidence in the region's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.