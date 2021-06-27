Bay of Plenty weather: Polar blast on the way

FILE

Temperatures are starting to dive as the polar blast touches down in New Zealand.

An enormous cold air mass straight off the Antarctic ice shelf is now hitting parts of the South Island with snow expected down to 100m in southernmost regions.

Forecasters say the cold front will sweep northwards up the country during Monday, opening the freezer door to all of New Zealand.

According to MetService, Rotorua residents can expect a low of -1C tomorrow and a high of just 9C. The forecast is for some morning cloud, then fine with southwesterlies.

Tomorrow's forecast for Tauranga shows a high 12C and a low of 2C. There will be some early morning cloud, then fine. Southwesterlies, gusty in the morning and afternoon.

Taupō's forecasted low for tomorrow is -1C, with a high of 7C. It will be mostly cloudy with some showers in the afternoon.

Despite a very warm June thus far, the month is going to end with plunging temperatures and wintry weather as southerlies bring us an air mass direct from Antarctica.



Make sure your coat🧥, gloves🧤, and hat are ready to go this week, because temperatures are going ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IpRbduSA2R — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the South Island is feeling the full brunt of the polar blast today.

Niwa Weather says there is even the likelihood those in the south will see temperatures plummet to an icy -20C thanks to a "brutal" wind chill adding an icy sting during this week's polar blast.

MetService is warning the severe gales bringing bitterly cold conditions across much of the South Island will cause stress to livestock, and thick settling snow expected to make driving hazardous.

Cold sleety rain is starting to fall in southern regions with heavy snow forecast to fall in Southland and Central Otago.

Temperatures across the country start to drop markedly from Sunday night. A cold front sweeps northwards up the... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Saturday, June 26, 2021

MetService has issued a swathe of storm warnings affecting most of the South Island, and eastern regions of the North Island. There are also a number of strong wind warnings being issued across the North Island including the Desert Rd, Hawke's Bay and Manawatu for those driving high-sided vehicles or motorcycles to take extra care.

Road snowfall warnings are now in effect on all alpine passes with up to 8cm of snow expected to fall on worst affected areas.

A warning comes into effect for the Dunedin to Waitati highway in Otago after lunch.

A heavy swell warning has also been issued for Wellington's coastline with 6m swells expected to batter the southern coast from Tuesday morning through to Thursday.