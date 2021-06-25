Weather: Heavy rain warning for parts of Bay of Plenty this weekend

MetService National weather: June 25th - 27th

A wet weekend is expected to get wetter with a heavy rain warning in place for parts of the Bay of Plenty.

According to MetService, an active front moves slowly northwards over central New Zealand this weekend, delivering heavy rain to western areas, and possible severe gale northwesterlies to some central places.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty and ranges of Gisborne from 12am Sunday to 12am Monday.

100mm to 140mm of rain is expected to accumulate in these areas with peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour.

There is also a heavy rain warning in place for Tongariro National Park from 9pm Saturday to 9pm Sunday. 110 to 150mm of rain is expected to accumulate with peak rates of 15 to

25mm per hour.

In Rotorua, today's forecast is for clouds, occasional light showers, becoming more persistent late this afternoon, and northwesterlies. The forecasted high is 15C and the low 13C.

Tauranga residents can expect mostly cloudy weather, a few showers this evening, and northwesterlies. The predicted high is 18C and the low 14C.