Bay of Plenty weather: Heavy rain watch in place

Wet weather has arrived with heavy rain expected in parts of Bay of Plenty today.

A statement from MetService said a front which moved east over the South Island overnight moves across the North Island today, followed by a complex low.

"These features are expected to bring periods of heavy northerly rain to the west of the

South Island and central parts of the North Island," it said.

A heavy rain warning was in force for Westland south of Otira and Mount Taranaki.

A heavy rain watch remains in force for the ranges of Buller and northwest Nelson, northern and eastern Taranaki (away from the mountain), Waitomo, Taumarunui, Tongariro National Park, and the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty.

WET, CLOUDY AND WARM Are the general 'weather flavours' for the first half of next week. The low which brought low... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Saturday, June 12, 2021

The heavy rain watch for the ranges of Bay of Plenty, east of Whakatāne is in place from 3pm today to 11am Tuesday. Periods of heavy rain are expected and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

The forecast for Rotorua is for periods of rain, some heavy, and northerlies. The forecasted high is 16C and the low 12C.

Tauranga residents can expect cloudy and showery weather, a period of rain this afternoon and early evening, possibly heavy. Northerlies will pick up this afternoon.

The predicted high for Tauranga is 19C and the low 13C.

The Taupō forecast shows periods of rain, some heavy and northerlies, dying out by evening. The high is 15C and the low 11C.