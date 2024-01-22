Swimmers who are not confident in the water are advised to stay out due to high winds and currents.

Heavy surf poses risks to walkers and swimmers as a lifeguard warns of surging waves that could “knock people off their feet”, strong currents and hard-to-spot rips at Bay of Plenty beaches.

It comes after “gnarly” sea conditions resulted in dislocated limbs and rescues in the region over the weekend.

Surf Life Saving NZ (SLSNZ) eastern manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said it was “rough out there” on Monday.

Gibbons-Campbell said swimmers who were not confident in the water should stay out due to high winds and strong currents and waves of about 2m.

“There’s a lot of water moving around. It was ripping down the beach.”

Red flags warning people not to swim were in place at patrolled beaches in Bowentown and Ōhope Beach. Cautionary swimming was advised at Waihī, Bowentown, Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa Beach and Pāpāmoa East due to strong currents.

“I’d say that a lot of [lifeguards] are going to be flying the red flag today with the conditions that are out there at the moment.”

Gibbons-Campbell said there would likely be “a lot of people out and walking on the beaches”.

“It’s important these people just be cautious with the big waves.”

He said they could “surge quite easily up the beach and knock people off their feet, especially young people” while walking on the shore.

Gibbons-Campbell said lifeguards attended five rescues and assisted seven people to safety on Sunday.

Tay St Mount Maunganui had a “really busy day” with counts of about 850 beachgoers.

“They did one rescue and five assists just at Tay St alone.”

A rescue at Arataki involved a mum and two kids.

Gibbons-Campbell said no one was taken to hospital on Sunday.

Rips were another concern and were “really hard to spot” in the conditions due to “a lot of white water”.

He said swimmers needed to be reminded of the “classic signs” of a rip, which were “crisscrossed waves”, “colouration in the water”.

“If the waves have picked up sand you can actually see that flowing out to sea. Where the sets are breaking evenly, in between of those are where the rips are.”

“[I’ve done] 14 years as a lifeguard and some days it’s really hard to spot [rips],” Gibbons-Campbell said.

He said people on boogie boards should keep them attached with a leash and ensure children were within arm’s reach at all times.

Strong winds, rough sea forecast

Metservice meteorologist Dom Barry said the swell for the Bay of Plenty inshore area on Monday was “rising to 3m for a time”.

Barry said this would ease in the evening.

“Heading into [Tuesday], things pick up a bit with the sea becoming rough due to strong winds,” Barry said.

He said a strong wind advisory was in place and Monday had the warmest temperature for the week at 29C.

“Overnight we are expecting things to cool more too, into the low teens – so hopefully those sleeps are little better”

Busy beaches expected

Surf Lifesaving NZ chief operations officer Chris Emmett said “plenty of sunshine” was expected across the country this week.

“[With] warm temperatures especially over the next few days, we expect beaches to be busy.”

Emmett said later in the week a “cool change” was forecasted but Auckland and Nelson anniversary day public holidays this weekend were expected to bring people out in large numbers.

He said many people got into trouble in the water because they overestimated their abilities and underestimated the conditions.

“If you feel uncomfortable about getting into the water, stay out.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

How to stay safe in the water:

Know how to float

Find the safest place to swim

If in doubt, stay out

Take care of others

Know how to get help.

Source: Surf Lifesaving New Zealand

