“Pretty gnarly” sea conditions resulted in dislocated limbs and rescues over the weekend, with surf life-savers warning the worst of the waves is yet to come.

Big swells and water movements are expected at Bay of Plenty beaches on Monday. Anyone who is not a surfer is being warned to stay away from the beaches, as powerful waves are expected.

As of Sunday afternoon, several people had already been the subject of lifeguard rescue operations since Friday.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand eastern manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said incidents included dislocated limbs as body surfers crashed into sandbanks.

Gibbons-Campbell said surf conditions in the Bay of Plenty and eastern seaboard were “starting to build” and swimmers could expect “pretty gnarly dumps”

“[Waves are] definitely going to get bigger [on Monday]. There’s going to be a lot more wave energy in the water.

“The waves are going to be a lot more powerful.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand eastern region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell. Photo / Alex Cairns

“People just need to know their limits.”

Gibbons-Campbell said on Friday and Saturday, lifeguards attended three rescues and four incidents where people were taken to hospital due to injuries.

“We’ve been dealing with a lot of [first-aid incidents] across the region. We had a dislocated knee at Hot Water Beach. Another one was a dislocated shoulder.”

He said lifeguards also helped person on Mauao in Mount Maunganui. They had fallen down the stairs and experienced a seizure.

“Lifeguards were able to help stabilise the patient. With the help of the Westpac chopper, they ... transported them off to hospital.”

Gibbons-Campbell said dislocated limbs could often be the result of powerful surf dumps if people weren’t careful.

“Waves are crashing straight on to the sandbanks, and it’s causing people catching the waves [to crash] into the sandbank.”

Big swells and water movements are expected for Bay of Plenty beaches this weekend. Photo / George Novak

He said people needed to be “a bit cautious when catching waves, especially around low tide”, and the waves on Monday would be “intense” with a “big swell”.

“It does sweep people off their feet.”

Low tide in Tauranga was expected to be about 11.15am.

Gibbons-Campbell said there was “going to be a lot of water moving around out there, and so rips are going to be a big hazard for people”.

He advised families with children to “make sure that you’re keeping them within arm’s reach”.

He said families should also ensure they choose a beach monitored by lifeguards and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Gibbons-Campbell said if keen surfers were to take on the waves, “just make sure you’re surfing with a buddy [or] you’ve got somebody on land that knows you’re out there”.

“If you’re not a big wave surfer, [Monday] is not the day to go out and try it.”

Gibbons-Campbell advised swimmers to use the beach when it was being patrolled by lifeguards, but if “anybody sees anybody in trouble outside of those times or they’re not near a lifeguard area ... phone 111 and ask for the police”.

“Preferably, don’t leave the beach - try to keep your eyes on the people you can see in trouble.”

Surf Life Saving New Zealand chief operations officer Chris Emmett.

SLSNZ said in a statement on Friday surf swells peaking up to 3m were expected along the entire east coast of the North Island, with rain, wind and surging swells also expected.

SLSNZ chief operations officer Chris Emmett said there had already been notable rescues at beaches across the country since the New Year period and beachgoers should exercise caution and take care as conditions change and become more dangerous.

Emmett said people should check the SafeSwim website before visiting the beach, and if conditions were poor, he urged the public to reconsider their trip and stay out of the water.

If lifeguards do not put up red and yellow flags and instead display “no swimming” signs and red flags, SLSNZ asks beachgoers to respect that the water is too dangerous for recreational activities.

Heavy swells on eastern coastlines from Northland through to the Bay of Plenty are expected and may not ease until Tuesday.

“There will be a lot of water moving that can easily knock you off your feet, so keep an eye on children, making sure to stay well away from the water,” Emmett said.

“We also ask that storm spectators and rock fishers take extra care if spending any time on the rocks this week. Large swells can be unpredictable and easily knock you into dangerous waters.”

All SLSNZ clubs will be closely monitoring weather conditions throughout the week.

Michaela Pointon is an NZME reporter based in the Bay of Plenty and was formerly a feature writer.