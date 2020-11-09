Bay of Plenty tradie impresses at Apprentice of the Year competition

Mathew Van Boheman, 23, of Bay of Plenty, finished second at the 2020 Apprentice of the Year competition. Photo / Supplied

Bay of Plenty's Mathew Van Boheman, 23, has taken the silver medal at the Registered Master Builders 2020 Apprentice of the Year competition.

The best from New Zealand's nine regions came together for the final stage of the competition at the weekend.

The final stage of the competition was held over two-days and involved a 45-minute interview with the judging panel, and a practical challenge held at Auckland's ASB Showgrounds.

The judges said Van Boheman was an "extremely efficient worker with a great level of accuracy".

"He has a positive attitude and truly understands the benefits of teamwork. Mathew has taken on a large renovation project, which has had its challenges. It is fantastic to see him rise to the challenge - this is a testament to his attitude and work ethic.

"Matthew demonstrated dedication, maturity and ambition that is commendable and highly valued in our industry."

The apprentices were challenged to create a mud kitchen to donate to early learning centres through Evolve Education Group. Photo / Supplied

The competition was won by Northland's Thomas O'Brien while the upper South Island's Mark Lovelock finished third.

The six-hour practical challenge saw each apprentice build a mud kitchen which will be donated to nine early learning centre playgrounds around Auckland next week, through the Evolve Education Group.

Evolve Education Group's area manager Nicole Butler congratulated this year's apprentices and was looking forward to the arrival of the mud kitchens.

"Mud kitchens provide a wide range of learning opportunities including creative, imaginary, sensory and explorative play. The children of the centres receiving these are very lucky and we are so grateful," she said.

The achievements of all nine apprentices was celebrated with the finalists and their employers, family, and friends at a gala awards dinner, hosted by The Rock's Rog Farrelly.

Carters chief executive Mike Guy was impressed with the talent the competition brought together year-on-year.

"We're proud to be the long-standing principal partner of Master Builders Apprentice of the Year Competition, which we have sponsored for 16 years," he said.

"Carters remain committed to supporting carpentry apprentices as they further their careers in the building and construction industry by taking part in the competition.

Celebrating emerging talent in New Zealand's trade industry is a great initiative to be involved with as we continue to look to the future of the building industry."