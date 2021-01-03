Bay of Plenty Times Year in Review: June 2020

Tauranga City Council has abandoned completion of the troubled Harington Street Transport Hub carpark building. Photo / File

The Bay of Plenty Times is looking back at the stories of 2020. This is what made headlines in June.

June 3:

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell has hit out at what he describes as a "mob" of councillors who effectively forced the resignation of his deputy and are now trying to push out the replacement.

Powell announced the shock resignation of deputy mayor Larry Baldock at a city council meeting yesterday.

Larry Baldock. Photo / File

June 5:

Tauranga residents who sold their homes in the first quarter of the year made a median profit of $269,375 per property, new data reveals.

Real estate experts say although the property market was "running hot" in the first three months of 2020, there is now a line in the sand in terms of what happens post-Covid-19.

June 5:

Tauranga City Council has abandoned completion of the troubled Harington St Transport Hub carpark building and aims to recover as much of the $19m spent on the project already.

After a public-excluded council meeting today to consider the future of the building, mayor Tenby Powell said independent expert advice showed the cost of addressing the structure's seismic resistance design deficiencies would be prohibitive.

Tauranga City Council has abandoned completion of the troubled Harington Street Transport Hub carpark building. Photo / File

June 9:

As the country adjusts to life in level 1, the elderly welcome back Friday night karaoke, families can grieve with all their loved ones, and social butterflies can dance the night away.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced New Zealand would move to alert level 1 - and a return to mostly normal lives - from midnight last night.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / File

June 10:

A multimillion-dollar superyacht built in Tauranga will soon set sail for Auckland where it's expected to host wealthy international America's Cup guests.

Four guest cabins with king-sized beds, a wine lounge and spa pool are just some of the luxury features on 26.5m catamaran Rua Moana, which is at Vessel Works at Sulphur Point preparing for its maiden voyage.

The Rua Moana being moved from the workshop on to a custom-made trailer. Photo / Quinn O'Connell Photography

June 16:

The Government has spent just over $3m on eight additional Tauranga motels in five weeks to house the city's homeless during the lockdown period.

That money was given in housing grants between March 25 and May 1 and is on top of what is already being spent to put a roof over the heads of the city's homeless in emergency accommodation.

June 17:

It started with a misunderstanding at a roundabout and escalated into a road-rage clash. Moments later, an 83-year-old man was dead.

A coroner has ruled an elderly Tauranga man died from a heart attack moments after having a verbal fight with another driver after a road rage incident.

Pam Hawkins with a photo of her late husband, Brian. Photo / File

June 19:

A beach property in Mount Maunganui that has been owned by generations of the same family for about 40 years has sold at auction for $1.86m.

The sale of 23a Oceanbeach Rd was an end of an era for the family who parted with the property they had holidayed at for years.

23a Oceanbeach Rd, Tauranga, is just one block back from the beachfront. Photo / Supplied

June 23:

A violent turf war between the Mongols and other motorcycle gangs in Tauranga - with at least six shootings - was over control of the local drug trade, according to a covert police investigation alleging commercial cocaine and methamphetamine dealing.

A chapter of the Australian gang was established in New Zealand last year after influential members were deported and the Mongols were soon in conflict with other gangs in the Bay of Plenty and Christchurch.

June 27:

A canned idea that could dramatically change the way people move around in an iconic Kiwi destination is being given a second chance.

The Tauranga City Council will trial a one-way system at Mount Maunganui's Pilot Bay with a temporary bi-directional "cruiseway" for bikes and scooters on the harbour side.

An artist's impression of how one-way traffic and a bike/scooter cruiseway could look at Pilot Bay. Graphic / TCC

June 27:

A small tornado that tore through Papamoa has left a mess of debris as the Bay of Plenty is lashed with thunderstorms, high winds and heavy rain.

Local man Gregg Conning filmed as debris was lifted into the air as the tornado passed through.