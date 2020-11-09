Bay of Plenty stars make 2020 Black Ferns squad

Four Bay of Plenty women, two of them new faces, have been named in the 2020 Black Ferns squad.
Kendra Reynolds and Kelsie Wills are two of the nine new Black Ferns caps and will join fellow Bay of Plenty Volcanix players Luka Connor and Pia Tapsell in the squad announced by NZ Rugby today.
Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore said the Black Ferns squad was selected with the type of rugby they wanted to play at Rugby World Cup 2021 in mind.
"We are now less than a year away from Rugby World Cup and we have a clear goal," he said.
"Throughout the Farah Palmer Cup, we've been looking for athletes who fit the type of rugby we want to play and we knew there would be a lot of new faces in the Black Ferns this year. It's exciting to see the talent coming through."
Moore said the Possibles v Probables trial match on Saturday had made the selectors' job tough.
"A number of very good players missed out today but they still have the opportunity to impress the coaches over the next two weeks. The New Zealand Barbarians is full of quality players as well.
"Over the next couple of days, we will focus on bringing the Black Ferns together, ensure we are aligned, and reposition how they play.
"We are really looking forward to seeing what this mix of players can deliver together. The countdown to the Rugby World Cup has begun."
The 2020 Black Ferns squad (Games played in brackets):
FORWARDS
Eloise Blackwell - Captain (43) Auckland
Chelsea Bremner Canterbury
Luka Connor (5) Bay of Plenty
Tanya Kalounivale Waikato
Phillipa Love (11) Canterbury
Charmaine McMenamin (25) Auckland
Ilisapetu Molia Counties Manukau
Toka Natua (22) Waikato
Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (35) Auckland
Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (30) Northland
Kendra Reynolds Bay of Plenty
Aroha Savage (33) Northland
Kennedy Simon (4) Waikato
Pia Tapsell (5) Bay of Plenty
Cristo Tofa (2) Auckland
Kelsie Wills Bay of Plenty
BACKS
Chelsea Alley (24) Waikato
Grace Brooker (1) Canterbury
Kendra Cocksedge - Vice-Captain (53) Canterbury
Ruahei Demant (11) Auckland
Amy Du Plessis Otago
Renee Holmes Waikato
Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (6) Counties Manukau
Cheyelle Robins-Reti Waikato
Grace Steinmetz Canterbury
Hazel Tubic (11) Counties Manukau
Lanulangi Veainu Counties Manukau
Selica Winiata (40) Manawatu
Black Ferns November schedule
Saturday, November 14
Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer
The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland
Kickoff: 4.35pm
This match is part of a women's rugby triple-header matchday which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and an RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).
Saturday, November 21
Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer
Trafalgar Park, Nelson
Kickoff: 4.35pm