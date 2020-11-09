Bay of Plenty stars make 2020 Black Ferns squad

Bay of Plenty's Kendra Reynolds is set to make her Black Ferns debut. Photo / Photosport

Four Bay of Plenty women, two of them new faces, have been named in the 2020 Black Ferns squad.

Kendra Reynolds and Kelsie Wills are two of the nine new Black Ferns caps and will join fellow Bay of Plenty Volcanix players Luka Connor and Pia Tapsell in the squad announced by NZ Rugby today.

Black Ferns head coach Glenn Moore said the Black Ferns squad was selected with the type of rugby they wanted to play at Rugby World Cup 2021 in mind.

"We are now less than a year away from Rugby World Cup and we have a clear goal," he said.

Bay of Plenty's Kelsie Wills is one of nine new Black Ferns caps. Photo / File

"Throughout the Farah Palmer Cup, we've been looking for athletes who fit the type of rugby we want to play and we knew there would be a lot of new faces in the Black Ferns this year. It's exciting to see the talent coming through."

Moore said the Possibles v Probables trial match on Saturday had made the selectors' job tough.

"A number of very good players missed out today but they still have the opportunity to impress the coaches over the next two weeks. The New Zealand Barbarians is full of quality players as well.

Luka Connor has retained her place in the Black Ferns squad. Photo / File

"Over the next couple of days, we will focus on bringing the Black Ferns together, ensure we are aligned, and reposition how they play.

"We are really looking forward to seeing what this mix of players can deliver together. The countdown to the Rugby World Cup has begun."

The 2020 Black Ferns squad (Games played in brackets):

FORWARDS

Eloise Blackwell - Captain (43) Auckland

Chelsea Bremner Canterbury

Luka Connor (5) Bay of Plenty

Tanya Kalounivale Waikato

Phillipa Love (11) Canterbury

Charmaine McMenamin (25) Auckland

Ilisapetu Molia Counties Manukau

Toka Natua (22) Waikato

Aleisha-Pearl Nelson (35) Auckland

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (30) Northland

Kendra Reynolds Bay of Plenty

Aroha Savage (33) Northland

Kennedy Simon (4) Waikato

Pia Tapsell (5) Bay of Plenty

Cristo Tofa (2) Auckland

Kelsie Wills Bay of Plenty

Black Ferns player Pia Tapsell kicks the ball through against the Wallaroos at Eden Park last year. Photo / File

BACKS

Chelsea Alley (24) Waikato

Grace Brooker (1) Canterbury

Kendra Cocksedge - Vice-Captain (53) Canterbury

Ruahei Demant (11) Auckland

Amy Du Plessis Otago

Renee Holmes Waikato

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (6) Counties Manukau

Cheyelle Robins-Reti Waikato

Grace Steinmetz Canterbury

Hazel Tubic (11) Counties Manukau

Lanulangi Veainu Counties Manukau

Selica Winiata (40) Manawatu

Black Ferns November schedule

Saturday, November 14

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

The Trusts Arena, Waitakere in Auckland

Kickoff: 4.35pm

This match is part of a women's rugby triple-header matchday which includes NZ Defence Force v NZ Police (11.35am), and an RWC 2021 qualification match between Samoa v Tonga (2.05pm).

Saturday, November 21

Black Ferns v New Zealand Barbarians presented by Downer

Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Kickoff: 4.35pm