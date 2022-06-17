Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty rugby player Aiden Ross makes the All Blacks squad

4 minutes to read
Aiden Ross training with All Blacks at Blake Park. Photo / Mead Norton

Aiden Ross training with All Blacks at Blake Park. Photo / Mead Norton

By
Talia Parker

Multimedia journalist

On a drizzly Friday morning, the present and future of Bay of Plenty rugby collided.

Aiden Ross, a Bay of Plenty native who has just been named in the All Blacks squad, attended a training

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.