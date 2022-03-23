SH2 turnoff to Omokoroa. Photo / Andrew Warner

Five transport reviews Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is conducting on state highways, affecting the Eastern Bay, need to talk to one another, the Bay of Plenty Regional Transport Committee heard last week.

Whakatāne district councillor Gavin Dennis addressed the committee on behalf of the Eastern Bay Road Safety Operations Group - a joint committee of the three Eastern Bay district councils and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council - airing concerns the group has about the separation of various reviews being carried out.

He pointed out that the Government transport agency is carrying out a State Highway 30 speed review, a State Highway 2 speed review, a safety infrastructure review, an Awakeri to Whakatāne centre barrier review and a speed past schools review.

"One of our concerns is that all those five reviews relate to that one area going through Awakeri, but they are not being done at the same time."

An example of one of the problems this caused was the proposed centre barrier between Awakeri and Whakatāne.

"We're not objecting to the whole concept of it, but that review is going ahead about putting a safety medium barrier in the middle that will allow safe traffic at 100km/h, yet at the same time there is a speed review, which seems determined to reduce the speed to 80km/h. It would appear counterproductive for these two reviews to work separately to achieve a common goal.

He asked that Waka Kotahi work collaboratively on all projects being undertaken in the Eastern Bay.

"We think the two reviews need to start actually talking to one another to achieve a common goal of what we're trying to achieve."

Dennis also put the group's concerns before the committee about the lack of action being taken by Waka Kotahi on the Waiotahe intersection that saw two fatalities and two serious injuries on February 2.

He said the intersections at the bridge where State Highway 2 crossed the Waiotahe River, linking the highway to Waiotahe Valley Back Rd and Ohiwa Beach Rd, had been the site of five fatalities and 10 serious injuries since 2000.

"There has been a lack of action and engagement by Waka Kotahi on the road safety infrastructure improvements desperately needed."

Dennis said the latest incident had resulted in a 46 per cent increase in death and serious injury statistics for this intersection. Therefore, the priority rating for treatments or interventions should be reprioritised by Waka Kotahi, he said.

He recommended the committee request a commitment from Waka Kotahi on a planned intervention for the intersection.

Transport committee chairman Lyall Thurston said people in the Eastern Bay could take comfort that Eastern Bay mayors were championing these issues.

On February 22, Bay of Plenty mayors attended a Regional Transport Committee meeting with Minister Michael Wood in Tauranga at which they had an opportunity to advocate about priorities in their districts.

"Your mayors have really championed the cause of those death traps that you've got over in the Eastern Bay," Thurston said.

Waka Kotahi is considering community feedback for the SH30, Tikitere to Whakatāne speed review.