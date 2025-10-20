While councillors Scott, Thurston and White also missed out on seats, chairman Doug Leeder and councillors Jane Nees, Toi Kai Rākau Iti and Kevin Winters did not stand for re-election.
It would be “tough” for the council, but it would adapt, von Dadelszen said.
He joined the council in 2004 and served until 2010, when he lost his seat, before being re-elected in 2016.
He said there were two things he had done with “excellence” while on the council.
One was his work as a hearing commissioner; the other was chairing the Public Transport Committee.
When he took up that role in 2005 there were 300,000 bus passengers a year. By 2024, this rose to 3.4 million.
Von Dadelszen said he was “instrumental” in getting the on-demand bus trial going, which was showing “real promise”.
The Tauranga South service has no set routes; instead people use an app to say where they want to go and when in the area.
A project he had a vision for was an orbiter service that ran a central route through Greerton, Cameron Rd, the city centre and Mount Maunganui, with smaller buses servicing the suburbs from this route.
“There’s still plenty of work to do and it’s a tough portfolio, public transport.”