Changes to councils were inevitable, Leeder told Local Democracy Reporting.
“It doesn’t matter which government’s in power, because I’m firmly of the view that local government across the whole local government sector does need revisiting in the interests of effectiveness and efficiency on behalf of ratepayers.”
The inevitable change was one of the reasons Leeder decided to stand down, after serving as chairman since he was first elected to the council 12 years ago.
“It’s probably time to pass the baton to someone else who can chart them through the reorganisation that is going to occur.”
Another is the $5m the regional council put towards developing the Tauranga Marine Precinct, which was managed by Tauranga City Council until the facility’s controversial sale to a private developer in April.
It was an asset Tauranga would continue to benefit from through economic activity, he said.
The Kaituna River rediversion and Maketū Estuary enhancement project was a “great success” and the right thing to do, Leeder said.
When first elected the council set a strategy that its investment arm Quayside Holdings would be an “intergenerational endowment fund” for the Bay of Plenty ratepayers, he said.
The growth of that fund was notable, and the council need to work hard to keep it an intergenerational fund, he said.