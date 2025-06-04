Doug Leeder.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder says he will not seek re-election this year.

Leeder joined the council in 2013 following 12 years as a councillor at the Ōpōtiki District Council and 20 years in corporate governance in the dairy industry.

Starting his career in the police force, Leeder has held governance roles across many sectors. He is a director of the Port of Tauranga Ltd and holds appointment from the Māori Land Court as an independent committee chair.

He also runs a dairy farm in Ōpōtiki.

A statement from the regional council said Leeder had brought a wealth of governance experience to the table, built strong connections and led the sector nationally as chairman of the Local Government Regional Sector Group, the national body representing all regional and unitary councils.