“I’ve really enjoyed my time in local government – it’s very dynamic and rewarding," Leeder said.
“I would like to acknowledge and thank the incredible team of councillors and staff I have worked alongside for this term and previous terms, especially deputy chair Jane Nees.
“It’s a critical time for local government and a good time to pass the baton to the next generation of leadership.”
Leeder said success was measured by whether you left an organisation better than when you found it and he was proud of what he had achieved.
“In our case, I think the appreciation from the community of what and how we do, predominantly a legislative and regulatory role, has improved.
“Feedback from those who interact with the regional council shows an appreciation that they feel they have had a fair hearing.
“That said, there is still work to be done, with confusion from many about the respective roles of regional councils and the local territory authorities – a nationwide challenge.
Regional council chief executive Fiona McTavish said Leeder’s leadership had been instrumental.
“We are incredibly thankful for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
McTavish said Leeder had excelled in bringing viewpoints together and fostering consensus, a skill he developed over his successful and varied career.
Voting in local body elections closes on Saturday, October 11.
Key 2025 election dates:
- Friday, July 4: Candidate nominations open. Roll opens for public inspection.
- Friday, August 1: Candidate nominations close at 12 noon; roll closes.
- Tuesday, September 9: Voting documents posted out; voting opens.
- Saturday, October 11: Voting closes at 12 noon.
- Saturday, October 11: Preliminary results available.
- Thursday October 16 to Sunday October 19: Declaration of final results.