Kat Macmillan takes lead in tight Bay of Plenty Regional Council race

Alisha Evans
Local Democracy Reporter - Bay of Plenty·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Kat Macmillan leads by 192 votes for the last Tauranga seat on the Bay of Plenty Regional Council. Photo / John Borren

Bay of Plenty regional councillor Kat Macmillan says she felt every emotion during the nail-biting, 48-hour wait for preliminary election results.

Long-serving councillor Andrew von Dadelszen had a five-vote lead over Macmillan for the last Tauranga constituency seat when the progress results were announced after the election on Saturday.

Preliminary

