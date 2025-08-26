For 2025/26, the council would receive about $3.9m less in government subsidy for proposed improvement projects, Haycock said.
He said without the full subsidy, ratepayers would have had to pay for the projects, but the councillors decided this was not appropriate.
The council saved $1.4m by cancelling three key projects. These were:
The Pāpāmoa park and ride trial – a joint initiative with Tauranga City Council for an express peak bus service between a temporary parking facility in Pāpāmoa East and the city centre – saving $900,000.
Another $200,000 was saved by cancelling tertiary commuter services between Bay of Plenty urban centres because patronage was low and the NZTA funding was declined.
A feasibility study into the previous Government’s bus decarbonisation targets was no longer needed, which saved $300,000.
The council’s biggest savings of $3.7m came from moderating its approach to growth and finding efficiencies in the current network, Haycock said.
The council’s long-term plan included funding to expand the bus network to support the “significant growth” in Tauranga and Western Bay, but the councillors decided general growth in the network could be deferred, he said.
Tauranga’s population growth averaged 2% a year over the five years to 2024, according to Infometrics data.
For the Western Bay of Plenty it was 2.4% a year over the same period, compared with 1.2% a year for New Zealand.
Haycock said there were no specific growth projects planned but the funding was earmarked to support the Connected Centres model set out in the Urban Form and Transport Initiative report.
The initiative focused on supporting liveable community outcomes and finding answers for housing capacity, intensification and multi-modal transport.
“At the heart of our transport network are the buses, routes and services that people in our region rely on every day. That isn’t going to change.
“Last year was a record-breaking year, with almost 3.4 million trips made on our networks across the Bay of Plenty.”
Regional council Public Transport Committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen said the council did not reduce current services.
“It’s not that we are doing less, it’s that we’re not doing more.”
The goal was to grow bus patronage and get “smarter” with how the council delivered services, he said.
He had a vision for an orbiter service that ran a central route through Greerton, Cameron Rd, the city centre and Mount Maunganui, with smaller buses servicing the suburbs from this route.
There would be costs involved because interchanges would be needed for people to transfer buses, but von Dadelszen believed it would be more efficient than running big buses on routes with low patronage.
She said more greenfield development, combined with restricting public transport finance, would “end up creating more congestion and worse outcomes in the future”.
Denser development should be encouraged instead of urban sprawl, she said.
Traffic congestion was behind only crime in the top complaints of Tauranga residents polled in the 2024 Quality of Life Survey. It was a concern for 43% of respondents, higher than in the other eight areas surveyed.
Perceptions of public transport also generally ranked lower in Tauranga than other main centres.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.