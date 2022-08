A burst internal water pipe has caused the closure of Bay of Plenty Regional Council offices on Elizabeth St until Monday. Photo / NZME

A burst internal water pipe has caused the closure of Bay of Plenty Regional Council offices on Elizabeth St until Monday. Photo / NZME

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council's offices on Elizabeth St in Tauranga will be closed to the public until Monday.

This is due to a burst internal water pipe in the building.

The council's staff and customer service can still be contacted on 0800 884 880.