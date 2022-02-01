Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty midwife shortage: Midwives from other regions called to help

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board says midwife vacancies in its hospitals were leading to midwives picking up extra duties. Photo / George Novak

Megan Wilson
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga women struggling to find a midwife have been calling a birthing unit "in tears", with one midwife called up from Central Otago saying the shortage in the Bay of Plenty is "critical".

Midwives from

