Bay of Plenty man Aaron Izett appeals conviction for murder of 2yo daughter Nevaeh Ager

Convicted murderer Aaron Izett, pictured as he was sentenced, in the High Court in Tauranga earlier this year. Photo / NZME

The Bay of Plenty man serving jailtime after being found guilty of murdering his 2-year-old daughter while on a methamphetamine binge is appealing his conviction and sentence.

In February, Aaron George Izett was sentenced to at least 17 years in jail after he was found guilty by a jury in November of his daughter's murder and two assault charges. The conviction came despite Izett's plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The slain toddler Neveah Ager was found dead on March 21, 2019, not far from the home she shared with Izett in the sleepy Bay of Plenty settlement of Little Waihī, near Maketū.

The Court of Appeal today confirmed Izett has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

In Izett's trial at the High Court in Rotorua, the court heard Izett violently beat Neveah and eventually placed her naked body face-down in water on mudflats before placing two large rocks on top of her.

Pathologist Rexson Tse gave evidence that Nevaeh sustained multiple bruises and abrasions to almost all her body, caused by a weapon or weapons.

He said there could've been 70 to 80 blows to her body, including at least 10 or possibly up to 20 to the toddler's head, and a torn ligament in her neck.

The court also heard Izett told a psychologist he had binged on significant amounts of cannabis and methamphetamine in the days before his daughter's death.

During the trial defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade QC argued Izett lacked the necessary intent to be found guilty of murder, there were signs he was suffering a psychosis, given his erratic behaviour and being "out of touch with reality".

Crown prosecutor Kieran Raftery QC told the jury that Izett's sustained assault and the force used "spoke volumes" about his intention to kill Nevaeh.

Justice Gordon told Izett that the cruelty and callousness of his actions was taken into account in the sentence he received, as was Izett's remorse.