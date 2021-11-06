Bay of Plenty Lotto players part of 15 second division wins

Two winning second division tickets were sold at Bay of Plenty stores. Photo / NZME

Two Bay of Plenty Lotto players will be celebrating after winning more than $16,000 each in last night's draw.

Fifteen players across the country bagged $16,613 — one ticket was sold in Greerton Lotto in Tauranga and the other on MyLotto in the Bay of Plenty.

Elsewhere, two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $24,178. These tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Canterbury and Taranaki.

Lotto counters in alert level 2 areas of the country are open and operators are following the Government's health and safety guidelines.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it as soon as possible in-store at any Lotto store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.