Bay of Plenty Lotto players in the money, Powerball jackpots to $35 million

Lotto Powerball was not struck last night, and will jackpot to a whopping $35 million for Saturday's draw.

The numbers were: 5, 19, 21, 28, 30 and 39. The Bonus Ball was 2, and the Power Ball was 10.

The Strike numbers were 30, 39, 21 and 5.

Seven First Division winners will take home $142,857 each, including a Taupō player who bought their ticket on the MyLotto app.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $45,914.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Western Heights Foodmarket in Rotorua, and on MyLotto to a player from Waikato.

Sixteen players have also won themselves $29,013 with Lotto Second Division, including one who bought their ticket from Paper Plus Taupō.

"If a single player is lucky enough to win Powerball First Division on Saturday night, it will be the second-largest prize ever won in New Zealand," Lotto NZ senior corporate communications manager Kirsten Robinson said.

The largest-ever Powerball win came in November 2016 when a couple from the Hibiscus Coast won $44 million with a ticket bought at Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor.

"We're encouraging anyone who wants a ticket for Saturday's $35 million Powerball draw to get their ticket early," Robinson said.

"We know that 5pm to 7.30pm on Saturday will be our busiest time both in-store and online, so we recommend players pick up their ticket ahead of this peak time to make sure they're in with a chance to win."

Some stores are closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, and live Lotto draws cannot take place while Auckland is in alert level 3 because they do not meet the Health Ministry's Covid-19 safety guidelines.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and Lotto NZ's response to Covid-19, visit www.MyLotto.co.nz/covid-19