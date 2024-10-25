On the other side, Wellington demonstrated their prowess by narrowly defeating Waikato in a hard-fought semifinal. The Lions will be looking to leverage their home advantage and capitalise on the passionate support expected at Sky Stadium.

Historical context

Rugby historian Brent Drabble, a lifelong supporter of the Bay of Plenty team, reminisced about the significance of this moment.

“It’s been 48 years since we won the championship and, back then, there were no quarter-finals or semifinals; it was just the top team at the end,” he said.

Rugby historian Brent Drabble has the referee’s whistle from the first time Bay of Plenty beat Wellington back in 2001. Photo / Ben Watson

“That year, we only lost one game, and that was to Counties. We drew with Wellington 18-all. We were down 18-9 with only about 10 minutes left. Greg Rowlands our fullback kicked three penalty goals in that last period with a broken toe and we drew the game 18-all.”

He said Rowlands was a legend in Bay rugby, playing more games and scoring more points than any other player - 161 games and 1008 points.

Drabble said he has Bay of Plenty in his veins.

“If they cut me open, I’d be blue and gold inside,” Drabble said.

Former Bay of Plenty rugby player Dinny Mohi was part of the 1976 winning team.

Drabble often attends Steamers matches in Tauranga with former player Dinny Mohi, 84, who played 156 games and was part of the 1976 winning team.

Drabble has a special connection to the history of Bay of Plenty rugby - he has the referee’s whistle from the Steamers’ first victory over Wellington in 2001, a match that ended an 89-year wait.

“We were so happy. I was that jubilant that I asked the referee for his whistle, and he gave it to me.”

The significance of this final extends beyond mere statistics; it embodies the spirit and passion of the Bay of Plenty rugby community. As Drabble pointed out, the 1976 season was different from today’s knockout format, with only one team crowned champion at the end of the regular season.

“Back then they won the game, got the cup, and went home. Now we have medals,” he said.

Bay of Plenty Steamers coach Richard Watt. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Steamers squad confident

Under the leadership of coach Richard Watt, Drabble said the Steamers have showcased a blend of consistency and determination throughout the season.

Drabble praised Watt’s impact: “When he first arrived, I was unsure how an outsider would fit in, but I think it’s been the best thing. He did blimmin’ well last year and he’s doing even better this year.”

He said he was also impressed with the team’s discipline on the field.

“No yellow cards, but discipline, doing the job and getting the rewards from it. May it continue to the end of the season.”

The Steamers players are preparing to head “off to war” in Wellington. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

The challenge ahead

Wellington pose a formidable challenge, with a well-rounded squad led by inspirational captain Du’plessis Kirifi.

Drabble warned of the dangers the Lions present.

“We need to keep a close eye on Kirifi and Julian Savea and Brad Shields. And we’ve got to watch [Wellington halfback Kyle] Preston like a hawk. He was dangerous against Waikato.”

Bay of Plenty will be aiming to "nail the big moments" when they play at Sky Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Coach Watt has meticulously prepared his team for the final, implementing a week-long game plan designed to ensure the team perform at their peak. He said following Friday’s captain’s run they will board a plane and head “off to war” in Wellington.

In their previous encounter this season, the Steamers lost a close match to Wellington, highlighting the need for improved execution.

“We came inside their 22, but we just couldn’t score,” Watt said. “And then they went into our 22 and scored straight away. We had all the ball, all the possession, all the territory, it was bizarre. We need to convert the opportunities we have.

“When you’re in finals footy it’s the best playing the best. You’ve just got to nail the big moments.”

Bay of Plenty Steamers in training at Blake Park. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Inspiring the community

The Bay of Plenty rugby community has rallied behind the Steamers, eager to support their team as they strive for glory. Craig Elliott, captain of the Wasps Rugby Club, will make the road trip to Wellington with other staunch supporters.

“This is our first-ever grand final. The loose forwards – Du’plessis Kirifi and Brad Shields – are in absolute menace form and I’m looking forward to watching Willis Halaholo go up against Riley Higgins,” Elliott said.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kurt Ekland, Craig Elliott and Emoni Narawa will hope to be smiling again come the final whistle this weekend.

Elliott highlighted the Steamers’ key strengths.

“It’s been their short pass handling and changing of the angle and knowing when to attack. There’s a patience we’ve had with ball in hand, we’re not panicked under pressure. We’ve been composed, and we’ve valued our possession.”

Elliott said the players had a connection with their fans and, after the semifinal win, players took time to engage with supporters, signing autographs and taking photos.

“What personifies the jersey is the absolute respect the players have for the grassroots, and it’s this connection that has galvanised our community behind them,” he said.

Coach Richard Watt says the Bay of Plenty Steamers will need to run their lineouts and make their tackles if they are to succeed in the final. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

As the Steamers look to secure their first championship title in 48 years, they know the stakes are high, and the opportunity to create history is within their grasp.

“You don’t want to end up putting too much pressure on them with ‘it’s been 48 years’. It’s still a game of rugby you’ve got to win. Run your lineouts, make your tackles,” Watt said.

“They already know they’ve made the people proud. And it’s given that little added motivation knowing how much pleasure they’re bringing people.

“If we’re good enough on the day, we’ll win it,” said Watt. “It’s been a great season and we’re focused on bringing the trophy home.”

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union have secured the Level 2 East Lounge at Sky Stadium for a special BOP supporters function for the final against Wellington. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

For Steamers fans who can’t make it to Wellington, and may be hoarse from shouting at their televisions, a charter plane is bringing the team back to Tauranga after the game on Saturday and should be arriving at Tauranga airport between 8pm and 9pm.

- SunLive