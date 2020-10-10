Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty food providers given $1.1m to meet growing demand

4 minutes to read

Te Puna Ora O Mataatua Charitable Trust creating kai packs. Photo / Supplied

Cira Olivier
By:

Multimedia journalist

Cira Olivier

"It's going to stop people from reaching tipping points."

These are the words from one of the 32 Bay of Plenty food providers to receive $1.1

million over the next two years to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.