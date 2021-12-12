Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty District Health Board spent $77m on mental health services in one year

6 minutes to read
Te Whare Maiangiangi, Tauranga Hospital's Mental Health Unit. Photo / NZME

Te Whare Maiangiangi, Tauranga Hospital's Mental Health Unit. Photo / NZME

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board spent a little over $77 million on mental health services in one year - $5m more than the year before.

It comes as a Rotorua-based mental health expert

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.