Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty business brokers reveal why now it is a good time to buy a business

8 minutes to read
Now is a good time to buy a business, experts say. Photo / Getty Images

Now is a good time to buy a business, experts say. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Competition is heating up in the Bay of Plenty's commercial property market as returning Kiwis eye up business opportunities before the borders reopen.

The trend is being driven by historically low interest rates, the impact

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.