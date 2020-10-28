Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Battle of Gate Pā: Community turns out for 156-year anniversary

3 minutes to read

Nicholas Bielgy salutes while Clark Houtram rings the bell. Photo / George Novak

Caroline Fleming
By:

Multimedia journalist

"The most important conversation is the one we have afterwards."

These were the words of St George's Anglican Church Reverend John Hebenton as a silent room reflected 156 years on from the Battle of Gate

