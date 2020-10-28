Battle of Gate Pā: Community turns out for 156-year anniversary

Nicholas Bielgy salutes while Clark Houtram rings the bell. Photo / George Novak

"The most important conversation is the one we have afterwards."

These were the words of St George's Anglican Church Reverend John Hebenton as a silent room reflected 156 years on from the Battle of Gate Pā/Pukehinahina.

The battle was one that devastated generations yet made Tauranga the city it is today, he told the full church at the commemoration ceremony yesterday.

On April 29, 1864, British forces gathered in Tauranga became embroiled in battle with local Māori in what is now known as the Battle of Gate Pā.

At 4pm, after consistent attacks of Māori pā sites, British forces believed they had taken control of the fight and began to move in. The soldiers were then slaughtered by Māori lying in wait.

Many turned out to commemorate the Battle of Gate Pā/Pukehinahina's 156th anniversary in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

A total of 60 people, 39 British and 21 Māori, were believed to have been killed that day. Another 75 British were wounded.

Cadets stood at the ready and the silent room stirred as 60 bells rang out to commemorate each life that was lost on that fateful day.

The event was something etched into the hearts of many Tauranga residents with the 150-year commemoration in 2014 attracting close to 10,000 people.

Hebenton said there would be no Tauranga without it and it was something everyone needed to be aware of.

"It was the start of land confiscation. Tauranga was mainly a Māori settlement before the battle."

He said it was "devastating for many hapū" who were flung into "grinding poverty" and were still finding their way out.

"So many were left with nothing ... that's a huge part of the story."

He said the biggest thing to learn was how to address the wrongdoings now and ensure nothing like this happened again in the future.

Harrison Read (left), Clark Houtram and Ben Ward stand tall as the ringing of the bell sixty times takes place. Photo / George Novak

The short service held at St Georges Anglican Church had to be pushed back by six months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The day also marked the national commemoration of the New Zealand wars and conflicts or Te Putake o te Riri, He Ra Maumahara.

Fittingly, the service started at 4pm to mark the time the British forces began their march up Pukehinahina.

A poignant account of the battle was read by iwi leader Buddy Mikaere before the room was asked to take about five minutes of silent reflection time.

As the room sat in silence, a slideshow of photos of Māori kings and European colonels and lieutenants from the time, as well as artist visualisations of the battle flashed on the screen ahead.

In the front row were Labour Party MPs Angie-Warren Clarke and Jan Tinetti, as well as Tāmati Coffey alongside other community leaders.

Mayor Tenby Powell acknowledged his former military colleagues in the room as he spoke at the event and said being asked to speak was "humbling".

Clark Houtram rung the bell sixty times. Photo / George Novak

He called the event the most "important battle of New Zealand wars" and one that had presented important lessons for generations to come.

"We have to treat each other with compassion. Get in the spirit of partnership."

The room then went on to sing the hymn Abide with Me, which Hebenton said was sung by many British soldiers the night before the battle and only one of whom survived.

Local kaumātua Peri Kohu sang a waiata with two youths before sharing a karakia with the crowd.

"We need to keep telling this story," Hebenton said.