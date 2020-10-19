Bargain shop for Whangamata's new bowling green

Whangamata Bowling Club president Keith Miles with some of the bargains donated to the club for its lawn turf fundraising garage sale this Saturday at Whangamata Memorial Hall.

A garage sale is being hosted at Whangamata Memorial Hall this Labour Weekend Saturday to help the Whangamata Bowling Club hit its $320,000 funding goal to create an artificial green.

The club has received numerous donations after leaping at the chance to hold a fundraiser on Saturday

when the usual Whangamata Lions Craft market was postponed.

Club president Keith Miles says everything from books and CDs to sports equipment and bric-a-brac is on sale, raising money for the cause.

The green will give the club the ability to host tournaments bringing players from Paeroa, Waihi, Tairua and beyond which they say will help generate income for the club and town.

The club missed out on Lotto funding, with so many applications for the $7.5 million available due to Covid-19.

- Another garage sale fundraiser is happening at Cornerstone House in Whangamata on Saturday to assist in the upgrade of the community facility. See the classified section of this week's HC Post for garage sale notices to make a day of it.