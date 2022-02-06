Fallen trees caused road blockages in the Bay of Plenty this morning. Photo / File

Fallen trees and powerlines blocked roads in the Bay of Plenty as a wet weather system moved over the region overnight and this morning.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Josh Tennefather said there were four trees blocking roads in the Bay of Plenty, three of which had been cleared.

He said the power authority was attending a fallen power line on Huratai St in Koutu, Rotorua this morning.

He said a tree blocking Waiapapa Rd near Mangakino had been moved enough for traffic flow to resume, but was still awaiting the council to be cleared completely.

He said trees blocking SH38 near Kaingaroa Forest and SH33 near Moriwa had been cleared, as well as a tree blocking Acacia Rd in Lake Okareka.

Police also confirmed a car had flipped on Marine Parade in Mount Maunganui earlier today.