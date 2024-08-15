Karen threw herself into triathlons, half-marathons, mud runs and then boxing at the age of 50, before joining Mike Jones’s Ruthless Barbell Club in Judea five years ago. Six months later, she competed in her first powerlifting competition.

“Since then, she’s done 14 events, winning multiple national titles, the Commonwealth Championships in 2022; and then last year she won the world championships in Mongolia,” says Mike.

Karen Humphreys in the gym in Judea with her coach, Mike Jones. Photo / John Borren

Cleaned up

Karen cleaned up against her international competitors in Mongolia - winning gold for a 117.5kg squat and a 145kg deadlift, and taking silver for a 60kg bench in her division. What’s more, Karen’s squat, deadlift and overall total broke a new Commonwealth record.

“She’ll be going for her second Commonwealth gold this year,” says Mike.

Karen trains four days a week for up to three hours each session and fits this into her working week.

“I started like anyone else; lifting tiny weights around a tenth of what I lift now. I’ve got to treat my body for its age.

“Unlike the younger powerlifters who walk into the gym and jump straight under a bar, I spend 25 minutes warming up with rowing and stretching before I do any lifting at all.”

Now she squats double her body weight and will be among 43 Kiwi athletes heading to the double competition. Mike has been selected as one of three head coaches for the New Zealand team.

“I’m very proud of what she’s achieved,” Mike says. “She’s determined in everything she does; what she eats, how she trains, everything. The effort she puts in is what makes the difference.”

Rare dedication

“I have to calorie count like you wouldn’t believe because we have to stay within a 5kg range,” says Karen. “So at the moment, I’m watching everything, right down to every teaspoon of Olivani spread and every quarter cup of oat milk - just making sure my carbs, fats and protein are all in balance.”

Mike says it is rare to see this kind of dedication. “I’m surrounded by athletes and I coach high-level competitors, so I get to see that focus and mindset more than other people - and I can tell you from that perspective that it’s really impressive what Karen does.”

“She has a good chance of pulling off another win.”

- SunLive