There will be a handful of individual milestones to celebrate when the Steamers host Auckland in Rotorua on Friday night.
Kaleb Trask, Emoni Narawa and Regan Ware will all play their 15th game for the Steamers, earning themselves their Bay of Plenty Steamers blazers.
It will also be a momentous occasion for Keepa Mewett who will run out for his 50th NPC match, having previously played 11 games for Manawatu, on Friday he will run out for his 39th game for Bay of Plenty.
The two teams will be playing for the John Drake Boot, named after former All Black and Auckland prop Drake who passed away suddenly in December 2008.
Drake played all his top rugby in Auckland but had a strong connection to the Bay. In 1998, the tighthead prop and his family relocated to Mt Maunganui and fell in love with life in that part of the world.
Auckland currently hold the John Drake Boot after the sides last meet in August 2019, in last season's Mitre 10 Cup.
Bay of Plenty Toa (Under-19s) will be playing Thames Valley in the curtain raiser game kicking off at 4.30pm at Rotorua International Stadium. The curtain raiser will be live streamed on the Bay of Plenty Rugby Facebook page thanks to Local Gecko Productions.
As Bay of Plenty is now in alert level 1, there are no Covid restrictions so supporters can simply come along and enjoy some live sport. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.co.nz/event/24005906A462150B
Bay of Plenty Steamers team to play Auckland:
Tevita Mafileo
Nathan Vella
Jeff Thwaites
Kane Le'aupepe
Aaron Carroll (C)
Zane Kapeli
Mitch Karpik
Joe Tupe
Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
Otere Black
Chase Tiatia
Scott Curry
Regan Ware*
Emoni Narawa*
Kaleb Trask*
Bench:
Nic Souchon
Haereiti Hetet
Ross Geldenhuys
Keepa Mewett**
Joe Johnston
Leroy Carter
Mathew Skipwith-Garland
Joe Webber
*Blazer game (15th game)
**50th NPC game
Unavailable due to injury:
Kurt Eklund
Hugh Blake
Sam Dickson
Game Day Details:
Rotorua International Stadium gates open: 4pm
Curtain Raiser: Bay of Plenty Toa v Thames Valley, 4.30pm
Bay of Plenty Steamers v Auckland, 7.05pm