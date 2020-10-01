There will be a handful of individual milestones to celebrate when the Steamers host Auckland in Rotorua on Friday night.

Kaleb Trask, Emoni Narawa and Regan Ware will all play their 15th game for the Steamers, earning themselves their Bay of Plenty Steamers blazers.

It will also be a momentous occasion for Keepa Mewett who will run out for his 50th NPC match, having previously played 11 games for Manawatu, on Friday he will run out for his 39th game for Bay of Plenty.

The two teams will be playing for the John Drake Boot, named after former All Black and Auckland prop Drake who passed away suddenly in December 2008.

Drake played all his top rugby in Auckland but had a strong connection to the Bay. In 1998, the tighthead prop and his family relocated to Mt Maunganui and fell in love with life in that part of the world.

Auckland currently hold the John Drake Boot after the sides last meet in August 2019, in last season's Mitre 10 Cup.

Bay of Plenty Toa (Under-19s) will be playing Thames Valley in the curtain raiser game kicking off at 4.30pm at Rotorua International Stadium. The curtain raiser will be live streamed on the Bay of Plenty Rugby Facebook page thanks to Local Gecko Productions.

Kane Le'aupepe in action for the Steamers against Wellington. Photo / Getty Images

As Bay of Plenty is now in alert level 1, there are no Covid restrictions so supporters can simply come along and enjoy some live sport. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.co.nz/event/24005906A462150B

Bay of Plenty Steamers team to play Auckland:

Tevita Mafileo

Nathan Vella

Jeff Thwaites

Kane Le'aupepe

Aaron Carroll (C)

Zane Kapeli

Mitch Karpik

Joe Tupe

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Otere Black

Chase Tiatia

Scott Curry

Regan Ware*

Emoni Narawa*

Kaleb Trask*

Bench:

Nic Souchon

Haereiti Hetet

Ross Geldenhuys

Keepa Mewett**

Joe Johnston

Leroy Carter

Mathew Skipwith-Garland

Joe Webber

*Blazer game (15th game)

**50th NPC game

Unavailable due to injury:

Kurt Eklund

Hugh Blake

Sam Dickson

Game Day Details:

Rotorua International Stadium gates open: 4pm

Curtain Raiser: Bay of Plenty Toa v Thames Valley, 4.30pm

Bay of Plenty Steamers v Auckland, 7.05pm