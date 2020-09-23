The Hairini roundabout on State Highway 29A will be resurfaced over two nights, beginning Sunday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors will be on-site to resurface the roundabout between 6pm and 6.30am on Sunday and Monday.

Portfolio delivery manager Jo Wilton said the work would be completed overnight and during the school holiday period to minimise disruption to road users.

"Motorists should expect some delays as a result of the work, particularly on Monday evening as the works will begin during the tail end of the evening peak."

Half of the roundabout will be resurfaced in full on Sunday night, with the second half completed on Monday night.

"Traffic management will look slightly different for each night, so we are asking motorists to take extra care when travelling through the site."

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place at the roundabout during the works.

On Sunday night, vehicles will not be able to freely enter Hairini St, so a traffic controller will help residents navigate through the site.

On Monday night, vehicles will be unable to enter Ohauiti Rd from Welcome Bay Road via SH29A. This traffic will be diverted through the Maungatapu Underpass.

The roundabout will operate as normal outside of these works.

"The resurfacing this month is the final piece of the puzzle in ensuring the safety and resilience of the Hairini and Maungatapu roundabouts," Wilton said.

Earlier this year, Waka Kotahi completed safety improvements at the Hairini roundabout, which included a new right-turn bay for vehicles entering Hairini Street from SH29A. Minor changes were also made to improve safety and traffic flow at Maungatapu roundabout, including making signage clearer.

In April, the Maungatapu roundabout and the corridor leading up to the Hairini roundabout were resurfaced under Covid-19 alert level 4 and 3 restrictions.