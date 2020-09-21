It was with total disbelief when reading in Monday's newspaper an announcement in which Judith Collins states National will leave a legacy for the next generation.

She was quoted as saying: A complete upgrade of transport, education and healthcare infrastructure.

Collins may not have been the leader for the nine years of a policy of not spending money on anything but was a senior member of the National Party.

I'd like to believe this will happen, but I doubt it very much.

Lois Slater

Pyes Pa

Did not like it

I noticed there was no "Wednesday" where the day usually goes last week. Instead you put in the Māori word for Wednesday.

I did not like it and although it was Māori Language Week you could have least put the word Wednesday alongside the Māori word.

(Abridged)

W Keen

Pyes Pa

Guy Fawkes

We are fast approaching the season when dog owners shudder and people trying to get a night's sleep grow angry - yep, Guy Fawkes is nearing.

Last year, we all promised to do something about it, to make enough noise so that somebody listens - have we, hell.

So come the glorious 5th of November and the two weeks before and the month after when every night some moron lets off another handful of fireworks and our poor dogs cower under the couch or bed, will soon be upon us.

Are we going to do something about it this time?

I doubt it.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

