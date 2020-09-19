There seems to be an air of complacency in the region with regards to our Covid-19 level 2 alert restrictions.

Are we exactly keeping our 2m distance? Do we touch, shake hands, hug and kiss people more freely than we used to?



The newness and the fear that kept us compliant during level 4 seems to have been displaced by the taste of freedom afforded to us by level 1.

That all snapped back into perspective in August however, with the news that a large cluster forced Auckland back into level 3 and the rest of us to level 2.

Even closer to home is the news that two brothers have died from the virus. They have a large whānau in Tokoroa who they visited before the second outbreak - and where they are now buried.

Auckland-based father of four Alan Te Hiko was the first to die from the current outbreak. He contracted the virus at the Americold coolstore – believed to be at the centre of the cluster.

His brother Nigel also died of the virus, surprising his whānau by how fast it took hold, and how quickly Nigel deteriorated.

"When Nigel became ill I was surprised he went downhill so quickly," whānau spokesman Chris Mckenzie says.

"Like the rest of the country we were worried and taking all the precautions but Covid was happening to others."

NZME reported this week that when the brothers got together before falling ill, Alan appeared in good health and unaware he was spreading the virus.

When Nigel started to show symptoms he went straight to the doctor to get tested.

This goes to show that this nasty virus can hitchhike and spread through the community with devastating results.

There's still so much we don't know about Covid, which surely means that complacency should make way for caution.

Nigel is the country's 25th victim and, at 54, is the youngest person to die of Covid.

The whānau's message to the rest of us is simple: "Coronavirus is so real.

"Be very vigilant and cautious – don't put others at risk, if you are sick and have symptoms, stay home."

This is such a tricky, sneaky virus.

It has foiled doctors, scientists, world leaders, borders and social divides.

Covid doesn't care who you are – if it can take hold of you somehow, it will.

Now is not the time to relax and the Te Hiko brothers' deaths are a truly sad reminder that we must stay vigilant.