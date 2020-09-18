All Black captain Sam Cane will skipper the Bay of Plenty Steamers for the first time on Saturday.

The Steamers and Volcanix coaching teams have named their sides for their respective Mitre 10 Cup and Farah Palmer Cup matches in Rotorua.

The Steamers face Southland while the Volcanix take on Waikato.

Due to Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions, no crowds will be permitted at the Rotorua International Stadium, however the Steamers game will be available to watch live on Sky Sport 1 from 7.05pm and the Volcanix match on Sky Sport 2 from 4.35pm.

Bay of Plenty Steamers v Southland

Tevita Mafileo

Kurt Eklund

Jeff Thwaites

Kane Le'aupepe

Keepa Mewett

Zane Kapeli

Sam Cane (C)

Joe Tupe

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Otere Black

Fa'asiu Fuatai

Chase Tiatia (VC)

Regan Ware

Joe Webber

Dan Hollinshead



Nathan Vella

Haereiti Hetet

Ross Geldenhuys

Stan van den Hoven

Joe Johnston

Luke Campbell

Scott Curry*

Mathew Skipwith-Garland

*Steamers debut

Bay of Plenty Volcanix v Waikato

1. Braxton Walker

2. Luka Connor

3. Baye Jacob

4. Amanda Aldridge

5. Karli Faneva

6. Kendra Reynolds

7. Les Elder (C)

8. Natalie Delamare**

9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane

10. Kelly Brazier

11. Mahina Paul

12. Azalleyah Maaka

13. Alena Saili

14. Olivia Richardson

15. Kiani Tahere

16. Abbey Grainger

17. Pia Tapsell*

18. Brooklyn Teki-Joyce

19. Ruby Tawa*

20. Tynealle Fitzgerald

21. Lisa Egberts

22. Mererangi Paul*

*Volcanix debut

**Blazer game (15 games)