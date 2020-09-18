All Black captain Sam Cane will skipper the Bay of Plenty Steamers for the first time on Saturday.
The Steamers and Volcanix coaching teams have named their sides for their respective Mitre 10 Cup and Farah Palmer Cup matches in Rotorua.
The Steamers face Southland while the Volcanix take on Waikato.
Due to Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions, no crowds will be permitted at the Rotorua International Stadium, however the Steamers game will be available to watch live on Sky Sport 1 from 7.05pm and the Volcanix match on Sky Sport 2 from 4.35pm.
Bay of Plenty Steamers v Southland
Tevita Mafileo
Kurt Eklund
Jeff Thwaites
Kane Le'aupepe
Keepa Mewett
Zane Kapeli
Sam Cane (C)
Joe Tupe
Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi
Otere Black
Fa'asiu Fuatai
Chase Tiatia (VC)
Regan Ware
Joe Webber
Dan Hollinshead
Nathan Vella
Haereiti Hetet
Ross Geldenhuys
Stan van den Hoven
Joe Johnston
Luke Campbell
Scott Curry*
Mathew Skipwith-Garland
*Steamers debut
Bay of Plenty Volcanix v Waikato
1. Braxton Walker
2. Luka Connor
3. Baye Jacob
4. Amanda Aldridge
5. Karli Faneva
6. Kendra Reynolds
7. Les Elder (C)
8. Natalie Delamare**
9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane
10. Kelly Brazier
11. Mahina Paul
12. Azalleyah Maaka
13. Alena Saili
14. Olivia Richardson
15. Kiani Tahere
16. Abbey Grainger
17. Pia Tapsell*
18. Brooklyn Teki-Joyce
19. Ruby Tawa*
20. Tynealle Fitzgerald
21. Lisa Egberts
22. Mererangi Paul*
*Volcanix debut
**Blazer game (15 games)