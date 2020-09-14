Is the Western Bay heading in the right direction for the next decade?

That is the question Western Bay of Plenty District Council wants to answer as it develops its 2021-2031 Long-term Plan.

The council is now seeking community feedback on a shortlist of options to progress or improve key projects and services.

The options for projects, such as swimming pools and the Katikati bypass, have been created following community feedback received earlier in the year via council's Hello Future District community conversation.

"Earlier this year, in our pre-engagement, the community told us what they thought about our key topics," Western Bay mayor Garry Webber said in a press release this afternoon.

"We've used this feedback to come up with a shortlist of options that we could progress in the next 10 years."

"This feedback will inform the proposals we will make in our formal consultation period in March next year," he said.

The Western Bay is one of the fastest growing districts in New Zealand.

While this growth is positive for the local economy, a 10-year plan is necessary to ensure the district continues to be a great place to live.

"We want to be sure we're investing in the right things at the right time," Webber said.

"Remember that this community conversation – Hello Future District – helps plan for the future. So now is the time to get involved and share your feedback."

To get involved, head online at www.hellofuturedistrict.co.nz and provide feedback, via the interactive quick polls.

Alternatively, hardcopy feedback forms featuring some of the topics can be completed at council's library and service centres from now until October 2.

Everyone who completes all quick polls online or fills out a hardcopy feedback will go in the draw to win one of three $100 grocery vouchers.

Feedback from the polls will be used to help assess projects, activities and levels of service for consideration as part of Council's Long-term Plan which is adopted in June 2021.

The outcomes of that feedback will be shared with the community in March 2021, when the formal consultation period will commence.

To follow the Long Term Plan process, share your thoughts and sign up to receive updates visit the www.hellofuturedistrict.co.nz website.