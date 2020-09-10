Three Fire and Emergency NZ vehicles are blocking one lane on Darraghs St.

Multiple police vehicles are also on scene.

A fire hose can be seen lying alongside the footpath but it is not in use.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said men in white boiler suits can be seen and one police officer has come down a long driveway near Waikareao Way.

Fire and Emergency NZ have a shower set up further down the road.

A police spokeswoman said police were conducting a pre-planned search warrant in the area and no other information was available at this stage.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were assisting police but no other information was available.