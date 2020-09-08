There has been a water main break on Totara St, near the Hewletts Rd intersection and repairs are expected to take one to two days.



Tauranga City Council is urging motorists heading from Mount Maunganui into the city centre to use Hull Rd and Newton St and to avoid Totara Street if possible.



Totara Street will remain open in both directions, however at the Hewletts Rd intersection, the left turn, the straight-ahead lane, the cycle lane, and the footpath will be closed while repairs are underway, a council spokesperson said.



Contractors are on the site to assess the damage.

At this stage, it is expected that the repairs will be completed within 24 to 48 hours.