Boy, if there was ever a year where we all need an extra public holiday, it's 2020.

Never before has the cold, grinding gulf between Queen's Birthday on June 1 and Labour Day on October 26, felt longer or more gruelling.

Today Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that, if re-elected, Labour would make Matariki a public holiday from 2022 - not as soon as many would like, but a something to look forward to at least.

The date would fall somewhere in our holidayless winter, on a Monday or a Friday.

It would be New Zealand's 12th public holiday, bringing employees' days off each year up to 22, including annual leave.

Previously, Waitangi Day has been the only national public holiday that is truly just ours, unique to New Zealand - though Labour Day and Anzac Day also have special historical significance.

The rest are imported traditions.

The politicking and protests that often come with Waitangi Day have been a source of grumbling over the years from some Kiwis who want the day to focus on celebrating this nation.

It seems like a fairly appropriate day for protest to me, being the marker of a treaty that has been breached many times, but never mind.

Perhaps Matariki can offer the opportunity Waitangi grumblers are seeking.

Named for a star cluster and celebrating the start of the Māori New Year, it has been described by some as New Zealand's Thanksgiving.

A time to come together, watch the Matariki constellation rise in the sky at dawn and think about what we have and what we've lost and what the future may hold.

Matariki used to be celebrated by Māori every year but fell off the radar after colonisation.

Since its revival in the early 2000s, it has steadily picked up popularity again and gained more mainstream acceptance.

In Rotorua, public celebrations in recent years have included sports, crafts, story-telling and shows. When the wind co-operates, Tauranga hosts a kite-flying event in Fergusson Park among its events.

Adding a public holiday to the mix can only strengthen those community events.

There are advantages also for businesses that rely on convincing Kiwis to part with their hard-earned cash and have fun, perhaps take a weekend away.

It's a double-sided coin for the business sector as a whole, however, as it would be another thing employers have to pay for.

But dozens of other countries manage it. Nations that have as much - or more - annual leave as New Zealand and more than 11 public holidays include Iran, Austria, Greece, Iceland, Italy and Afghanistan.

It doesn't matter if the origins of Matariki don't hold much personal meaning for you.

Many atheists may feel that way about religious celebrations such as Easter and still enjoy the break.

It is right that our indigenous culture is represented on a public holiday calendar, and that all Kiwis have a chance to enjoy it.