The new temporary signalised crossing on Maunganui Rd near Bayfair has been delayed.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency recently announced the crossing would be operational this month on both north and southbound lanes of State Highway 2 however this had been delayed due to specialist contractor staff not being able to travel between regions while Auckland was at Covid-19 alert level 3 and the rest of the country at alert level 2.

This has resulted in delays completing the final preparatory works for the crossing.

Waka Kotahi Portfolio Delivery Manager Darryl Coalter said the new temporary crossing was now anticipated to open in early September.

At the same time the new crossing is introduced, the existing underpass will also close to allow for demolition to begin, clearing the way for construction of the new underpass.

"Now that Auckland is at alert level 2, the impact on staff movement between regions will be reduced, allowing for progress on the project to continue," Coalter said.

The first phase of the temporary crossing was implemented in February. Since then, the revised underpass had been included, which meant the crossing needed to move further north by approximately 50m to allow for a suitable construction zone to build the new underpass.

The new crossing will be operational across the full width of SH2 Maunganui Rd and will allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross all lanes safely in a single movement.

The crossing will be between entrances three and four to the Bayfair Shopping Centre on the southbound side of SH2 Maunganui Rd and along from Golf 360 on the northbound or Matapihi side.

Works to install the crossing were weather dependent.