Police and emergency services staff are responding to two separate crashes in Welcome Bay tonight, one involving moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the first crash involved a car which rolled down a bank on Welcome Bay Rd outside the Welcome Bay School which was reported at 5.25pm.

Police and emergency services at crash in Waitaha Rd, Welcome Bay, Photo / Kristin MacFarlane

The occupant of the vehicle had suffered moderate injuries, the spokeswoman said.

She said the second crash on Waitaha Rd near the intersection with James Cook Drive involved a vehicle which rolled after it collided with a parked car reported at 5.30pm.

The police spokeswoman said it did not appear to that anyone was injured, but one lane in the road was likely to be closed until the crash scene was cleared.

A reporter at the scene said a fire brigade had cordoned off one lane but traffic was still flowing.