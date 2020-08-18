With the TECT Community Awards returning in 2021 it is time to start thinking about who deserves a nomination.

Nominations open on Tuesday, September 1.

The 2020 TECT Community Awards wrapped up earlier this month after a six-week online showcase of finalists and winners. The 2021 awards will be hosted both online and with an awards night at Baycourt in March.

TECT chairman Bill Holland said the awards would recognise the hard work of community groups and volunteers, celebrating their work with the wider public and with a memorable awards night.

"We were so pleased to continue the awards online this year despite the postponement of our original event in March due to the lockdown. The online format was a great success.

"It allowed us to recognise some of the incredible community groups and volunteers who help make our region what it is with thousands of people, in a time where some positivity truly goes a long way."

Holland said they were looking forward to seeing a host of new nominations for next year's awards.

"It's going to be a fantastic event showcasing finalists online, with winners announced at the awards ceremony – a special night to celebrate all those who are the backbone of our community."



There are six categories open for nominations: Event Excellence, Diversity and Inclusion, Sustainable Future, Rising Star, Youth Spirit and Volunteer of the Year Award. There will also be a Lifetime Service Award winner chosen from all six categories.

A new addition to the 2021 award categories is the People's Choice Award, which will allow the general public to vote for their top pick from all finalists. Voting for the People's Choice Award will open in December.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said the contributions community groups and volunteers make to the Western Bay of Plenty were "simply immense".

"The wellbeing of our community is dependent on these selfless individuals and organisations, and this is our opportunity to thank them for their dedication.

"I'd encourage everyone to think about the people who are making a difference in our region and recognise their contribution via a nomination for the TECT Community Awards."

Western Bay of Plenty District mayor Garry Webber said community groups and volunteers played an essential role in keeping the Western Bay of Plenty and Tauranga thriving – and they have certainly come to the fore during what has been a particularly tough year across all communities.

"Community spirit and the continued desire of volunteers to help has certainly been highlighted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is this spirit that enabled many individuals and groups to get through the past few months in better shape than they would have without that behind the scenes support and dedication from people who want to offer a helping hand – no matter what."

Webber said the variety of categories in the 2021 awards provides scope for nominations for those groups and individuals who have shown some great initiatives across all aspects of community life.

Any not-for-profit organisation and volunteer in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty can be nominated for the TECT Community Awards.

Nominations are quick and simple, and close on Friday, October 30. They can be submitted at www.tect.org.nz/community-awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on March 18, 2021 and will be a night when those who work behind the scenes in our community get a chance to take centre stage and be recognised for all their hard work.