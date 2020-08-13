A woman has appeared before a registrar in the Rotorua District Court facing a charge of unlawfully being on a premises after it was alleged she snuck on to the premises of a Rotorua isolation hotel.

Anne-Marie Gordon, 45, from Pyes Pa in Tauranga, did not enter a plea when she appeared before the registrar this morning and has been remanded on bail to reappear on September 23 for another registrar's list.

She is charged that on August 5 was found without reasonable excuse in an enclosed yard at Sudima Hotel.